The Nasty Truth About Covid 19

During the last half of March, a dozen or more massive Russian air transports have landed in Italy in order to save that nation from a very real devastating pandemic. We note also that the aircraft had to be routed an extra 2500 miles because of a NATO/Poland block on use of airspace even for a humanitarian mission on behalf of a fellow NATO member.

Let us begin with hard truths. COVID 19 is endlessly worse than the seasonal influenza despite fake reports to the contrary out of the controlled media. Those claiming otherwise, and many are, do so out of ignorance or are being paid to lie to the public.

This is a very serious disease that has been misreported and lied about from day one. We will be addressing those lies, so many of them, and how they threaten us all. We might as well get it out early on, the only solution to those really manipulating crises is punishment, prison certainly, but perhaps things even more creative.

We begin with the lies.

Thus far the origin of COVID 19 seems to be the United States. The proof is tangential but significant and comes in two forms.

China claims a US Army military team brought the disease to Wuhan in late October 2019. The timing is right and is backed up by Russian high-level sources that cannot, however, be considered unbiased.

The US began research into modifications of SARS/COVID in 2006 which culminated in the much-referenced paper that supposedly ties China to the creation of COVID 19, titled:

“A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence”

Why is this paper so vital? The reasons are many but, first of all, it is the source for Donald Trump’s claims, publicly, that the disease originated in China and for his private claims that the disease was created at:

Key Laboratory of Special Pathogens and Biosafety, Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Wuhan, China by Xing-Yi Ge and Zhengli-Li Shi

The truth is far different. The real work on designing COVID 19, as described below, was done at the University of North Carolina, Harvard University and the FDC. From the Abstract:

“Here we examine the disease potential of a SARS-like virus, SHC014-CoV, which is currently circulating in Chinese horseshoe bat populations1. Using the SARS-CoV reverse genetics system, we generated and characterized a chimeric virus expressing the spike of bat coronavirus SHC014 in a mouse-adapted SARS-CoV backbone.”

In order to perform this controversial 2015 study, funding was needed. Most funding, however, came from a secret source, USAID, the CIA linked funder of bio-weapons research facilities around the world.

The CIA doesn’t fund disease prevention and is certainly not an NGO. The CIA wages clandestine warfare.

When the scholars who published the story realized that this source of funding was omitted, they had corrections made as expressed here:

“Change history 20 November 2015 In the version of this article initially published online, the authors omitted to acknowledge a funding source, USAID-EPT-PREDICT funding from EcoHealth Alliance, to Z.-L.S. The error has been corrected for the print, PDF and HTML versions of this article.”

The Chinese involvement, as touted by Trump, was in supplying an available SARS-like virus to the US facilities, in this case a virus from the Wuhan horseshoe bat population on the pretext of university research.

The entirety of this research, of course, was done in the US, primarily at the University of North Carolina where, as the excerpt from the abstract states, a “chimeric virus” was “generated.”

By “chimeric” they are saying that they made it themselves, something that did not occur naturally in nature.

When researching the history of all scholars involved, it becomes clear that there was significant interest, including backing/financing, by the US defense establishment, in years of work that, though it is ostensibly “cure” oriented, the capability of creating and weaponizing chimera coronaviruses was developed as well.

You see, back in the post-9/11 period, then Vice President Dick Cheney and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld promoted extensive research in biological and chemical weapons, SARS-like viruses and poison gas such as sarin and VX.

Parallel programs to investigate the capabilities for deploying this form of weapon covertly against America’s enemies were a primary focus for not just defense agencies but American universities as well, always “on the make” for government funding no matter how dirty the source.

There is no evidence that the last stages needed, creating weapons or producing methods of pandemic enablement, were in any part of this study.

However, it is also clear that this study provided needed steps toward that purpose and that facilities under the Department of Defense, including but not limited to Fort Detrick, Maryland, exist and have this capability.

Thus, we can make a strong case for COVID 19 as a weapon but also demonstrate with even more clarity that accusations of Chinese involvement in the creation of a chimera virus are utterly unfounded.

It is also clear that those who accessed this study and purposefully misconstrued China’s role did so with an intent to blame China for something the US had done.

This leaves us with a need to consider renaming COVID 19 as “COVID North Carolina.”

Again, we return to Italy where the Russian airlift continues, much akin to the Berlin airlift of the Stalin era but this time dodging NATO defenses and their attempts to interfere with a humanitarian effort on behalf of a beleaguered population.

Whoever is to blame, and conclusive proof in the face of government back disinformation operations makes finding out impossible, there are other impediments to containing the pandemic.

Worst among these is a secondary disinformation campaign, largely orchestrated by Donald Trump and people like Sean Hannity at Fox News along with many American religious leaders.

Trump and his advisor, Sean Hannity, a conspiracy theorist with no formal education, have commonly referred to COVID 19 as a hoax.

Moreover, Trump’s close relationship with America’s lunatic fringe religious right has muddied the issue even more with pro-Trump religious leaders offering fake cures, making outrageous claims of divine intervention, always for a large financial payment, or simply denialism as with Jerry Falwell Jr.

Falwell heads liberty university and a huge “pray and pay” for healing revivalist church with a following in the millions. He says COVID simply doesn’t exist and is reopening churches and schools despite bans by legal authorities, and he is doing this with Donald Trump standing at his side, also defying legal authorities as well.

Currently America has tens of millions of citizens who are being told to ignore quarantine procedures, a message they are receiving with the tacit approval of the President of the United States.

Trump’s personal issues are always financial. In this case, Trump is far behind in the presidential polls for the 2020 election with Joe Biden clearly the favorite. Trump feels this is due to the collapse in the economy and massive unemployment due to America’s unpreparedness and Trump’s massive personal blunders in dealing with the global pandemic.

However, when one looks at the quick fix proposals Trump and his political backers are making, printing endless supplies of worthless cash to be given away to Trump’s corporate backers, the concept if correcting a debt-ridden economy with more debt seems unsound.

This has led to political controversy over corporate bail outs and a secondary issue, that many seeking COVID 19 bail out were insolvent as early as September 2019.

Similarly, the idea of controlling a pandemic by ignoring it, demeaning science and, worse still, failing to support efforts to stem the disease out of more denialism, much more incompetence and a wealth of political game playing will be hard to hide from the electorate already soured on “Trumpisms.”

Early on, we began with denialism, calling the pandemic a hoax. Then Trump put his son in law, Jared Kushner, a New Jersey slumlord, in charge of White House efforts.

Kushner has yet to be heard from as the pandemic spirals on.

Despite soaring rates of infections and deaths in the US, Trump is still pushing more denialism, advocating reopening businesses while millions are actively shedding virus.

Then of course that problem exists because the US, out of Trump’s political beliefs and gamesmanship, isn’t testing. Very few Americans except for the rich or ruling officials have been tested.

In fact, most hospitals closely ration test kits or have run out some time ago, and American test kits take days, the Chinese kits which are available in the tens of millions test in 10 minutes and cost nothing but can’t be used in the US.

If an American wants to be tested for COVID 19, even a medical professional who has been exposed, there are no tests available at any cost.

You see, Trump has placed sanctions against the medical community in the US, preventing it from sourcing test kits, masks, gowns, ventilators and other equipment normally purchased from China, equipment generally not made in the US at all, for political reasons.

He is now, however, being forced to rethink this, practically “at gunpoint” and certainly far too late to prevent the epidemic that testing would have curtailed as it has in Africa.

Worse still, with Russia providing leadership, along with China of course, for much of the world in dealing with this pandemic, Trump has just renewed a ban on any Russian aid to the US.

The heart of the problem is criminal level dishonesty and profiteering. In one email from InfoWars alone, and we won’t discuss the recent Federal Trade Commission ban on InfoWars sales of “magic toothpaste” to cure COVID 19, we ran into the following:

Watch and share this Tuesday edition of the most banned broadcast in the world! Don’t miss today’s LIVE BROADCAST where I explain how we can’t let the Chinese virus shut down America’s economic might! We can’t let people become unemployed and homeless.

Texas Lt. Gov: “Lots of Grandparents” Willing to Risk Dying of Coronavirus to Save Economy

Watch As FOX News Conditions Citizens To Be Obedient Happy Prisoners During Lockdown

21 MILLION CHINESE CELLPHONE USERS DISAPPEAR IN THREE MONTHS OF PANDEMIC“Lacking data, the real death toll in China is a mystery.”

WE’RE LEARNING WHY GOVERNMENTS CAN’T BE TRUSTED WITH HEALTH CRISES

The last article in the InfoWars list is most telling, certainly the most ironic. Of course, you shouldn’t trust the government with this health crisis, after all, it is run by Donald Trump, an InfoWars follower.

These bizarre claims were in a single email and Americans receive dozens of these a day, some far worse. The message is always the same, advocating behaviors that will spread the disease and asking for cash.

The game in Washington is “blame” and the big issue will be deaths because America doesn’t have ventilators, much less the ECMO blood oxygenators that the Chinese used to save so many. They aren’t even discussed, another coverup.

From CNN:

“Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump faced new and troubling questions Thursday about his response to the coronavirus pandemic, as it became clear that there is a nationwide shortage of ventilators, masks and other crucial medical equipment. During a White House news conference, Trump was asked about the shortages and responded by falsely suggesting that the problem was unforeseen. He also shrugged off responsibility for the crisis and encouraged states to find their own resources. “Where you have a problem with ventilators — we’re working very hard trying to find (ventilators),” the President said. “Nobody in their wildest dreams would have ever thought that we’d need tens of thousands of ventilators. This is something very unique to this, to what happened.” Facts First: Trump is wrong. Medical experts and public health officials have said for years that the US would face a shortage of ventilators if there were ever a pandemic like Covid-19. Even during Trump’s presidency, there were warnings that hospitals would run out of lifesaving equipment and resources would be strained because the US wasn’t prepared for a pandemic. Since the beginning of the crisis earlier this year, Trump and his team have responded with dozens of dishonest and misleading claims. And the President’s comments about the ventilator shortages fit into his pattern of trying to avoid responsibility by falsely claiming that nobody ever predicted a pandemic like this, which he has said many times, even after it’s been widely debunked.”

Trump’s answer to this is to ask the State Department to open a “dark program” to access “off the books” medical equipment to cover the massive shortfall in the US. From Press TV:

“The United States has launched a desperate diplomatic campaign to fill major shortcomings in the country’s medical system amid a rising death toll from the coronavirus. The State Department instructed its top diplomats to urge Eastern Europe and Eurasia’s governments to ramp up exports of life-saving medical equipment to the United States in order to fill the shortcomings as the corona crisis is deepening. Trump’s undersecretary of state for political affairs, David Hale asked all officials at embassies across Europe and Eurasia to report on what foreign countries would be able to sell ‘critical medical supplies and equipment’ to the United States, Foreign Policy said. ‘Depending on critical needs, the United States could seek to purchase many of these items in the hundreds of millions with purchases of higher end equipment such as ventilators in the hundreds of thousands,’ David Hale said in an email. He said the request applies to host countries ‘minus Moscow.’ The email came from an official at the Office of US Assistance to Europe, Eurasia, and Central Asia—an office that under normal circumstances coordinates delivering US aid and assistance to countries in Eurasia and Europe. The request undercut claims by President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly insisted that the United States can handle demands for tests and medical equipment on its own, FP noted. ‘We have so many companies making so many products—every product that you mentioned, plus ventilators and everything else. We have car companies—without having to use the act (Defense Production Act to). If I don’t have to use—specifically, we have the act to use, in case we need it. But we have so many things being made right now by so many—they’ve just stepped up,’ Trump said on March 21.”

The result of “government by amateurs” in Washington, unexpected by many, has been utter disaster. When the fake outsiders like Bolton, who had spent decades as an insider, joined the Trump administration, killing off America’s pandemic response capability was top of the list.

In one agency or department after another, scientists and experts were replaced by publicists and hack lawyers.

There will be no American planes landing in Italy, not right away. When they do come, it will be to buy used medical equipment for the US, with the Russian labels covered up.

Gordon Duff is a Marine combat veteran of the Vietnam War that has worked on veterans and POW issues for decades and consulted with governments challenged by security issues. He’s a senior editor and chairman of the board of Veterans Today, especially for the online magazine “New Eastern Outlook.”