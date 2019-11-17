Russophobia and the Impeachment of Donald Trump

On November 13, 2019, the Impeachment Hearing before the Congress of the United States began to be publicly televised. Prior to that, the substance behind this move, whether it was a political game or something darker, its real consequences and historical framing, had been speculation and rumor.

What has become clear is that Trump wasn’t targeted by the Deep State but by rather something even more sinister, the vast mechanisms of the Cold War that survive to this day.

This is what we will be bringing into focus today. This information will be in no history book, will not be taught at any university and certainly will not enjoy a part in the narrative of the 20th and 21st centuries where such truths are long forbidden.

There is little question that Trump has surrounded himself with poor advisors. Shunning what Washington has to offer was, to Trump, a safe move. After all, his own party, the GOP, had staged the fake war on terror, looted the US economy in 2007-8, and set up a vast mechanism under the Department of Homeland Security and NSA that now threatens the freedom of everyone in the world, not just Americans.

These “mechanisms” now operate hand in hand with Google and Facebook in a thinly veiled effort to censor and pollute all sources of information on the planet. This is no accident.

Moreover, the fact that the GOP, since the 2005 Supreme Court decision under Citizens United v. FEC, had begun accepting billions in campaign contributions laundered through gambling, human trafficking and narcotics, Trump’s own party had become fertile ground for a deluge of wrongdoing.

All it needed was an opportunity and the “wrecking ball” style of Donald Trump to make it all possible.

What no one told Trump and what his “ill-advisors” were too ignorant to take into account was the massive lobby that “self-funds” through congress and endless series of hidden bureaucracies, which still exist to oppose the no longer existing Soviet Union.

This nearly invisible relic of an earlier time is at the root of the attack on the Presidency.

Though ISIS and al Qaeda may have many parents, the public relations organizations – as we kindly call them, the real term is “psychological warfare,” set up to fight the Soviets some years ago – took ISIS and al Qaeda under their wing, albeit obliquely.

No one around Trump understands any of these mechanisms, some like former advisor John Bolton, were, in fact, born of these efforts.

Thus, the institutes that were intended to take down the Soviet Union, fake radio networks, secret tendrils controlling all world media, and by “all” I mean every nation, still exist, albeit in an even more twisted and criminalized form.

During the 1990s, when Russia emerged, democratic and Christian, no one sought to end the “soft war,” thus losing fat paychecks.

Literally thousands of “agents of deceit” continue to operate in Ukraine, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Romania, Poland, Latvia, Estonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Albania and Macedonia.

Their endless stirrings and manufactured plots have spread. Their efforts, MH17, Syrian gas attacks, ultra-nationalism across Europe, Brexit, so much more, draw considerable blood.

As the Cold War ended, many of these operatives tied themselves to organized crime while retaining their ties to the “Cold War survivor” organizations in the US. This surviving relationship has now struck down a presidency, in this case through the weakness of those around the President, especially his personal attorney and advisor, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani.

While the President has sought accord with Russia, those around him “dance with the devil,” enmeshing themselves in aging plots and affiliating themselves with what has become a vast criminal underworld that runs the organization some call the Kosher Nostra.

What had begun as a series of phone calls between Trump and Zelinsky, clearly done without advice and counsel with huge lapses in judgement on Trump’s behalf, have opened other doors.

It has become clear that those around Trump have created their own “swamp” within the dregs of CIA plots decades old, a love affair between the ignorant and greedy and “oligarchs” and “facilitators” that emerged during the power vacuum created inside the former Soviet Union.

While some American institutions sought to create a Russian democracy, others, dark and sinister, saw Russia as fertile ground for creating something likely to be useful. Their goal was to plant the seeds of rot from within, creating a weakened state whose resources could be plundered, her people could be enslaved.

In the end, as is evident, those that targeted Russia ended up turning on the United States under the guise of “neo-conservatism,” unleashed during the “acting presidency” of Ronald Reagan.

Few today understand the disaster of the Reagan presidency. Those then working in America’s intelligence community soon found themselves no longer tasked with intrigue against the Soviet Union.

Washington’s business became arms dealing and chasing oil. This gave rise to massive financial crimes, the BCCI, one example of many. From the New York Times, July 28, 1991:

“More than 12 years ago, a major U.S. bank decided not to do any business with a Luxembourg-based institution called the Bank of Credit and Commerce International. One of the American executives recalls that something about BCCI just didn’t add up. They were reluctant to provide information about the sources and uses of funds,” he said last week. ‘We got bad vibes from them … so we just put them on our internal blacklist.’ A lot of other people got bad vibes from BCCI, and among bankers it acquired the nickname of “Bank of Crooks and Criminals.” But it took a dozen years for regulators overseeing BCCI’s far-flung empire in Britain, Luxembourg, the Cayman Islands and elsewhere to reach the same conclusion. In the interim, BCCI wove what its auditors, Price Waterhouse, belatedly discovered and now describe as “probably one of the most complex deceptions in banking history.”

BCCI made phony loans, concealed deposits, hid huge losses, and was the bank for a host of shady customers ranging from terrorists and spies to drug runners and dictators.”

It was BCCI cash that founded al Qaeda and paid for Saddam’s WMD program, all financial deals that backwashed into the pockets of American political leaders.

Within weeks of his inauguration, Reagan was shot down in the streets – a “lone gunman” again – surviving but quite probably diminished intellectually according to reliable reports.

What sprung up around him, led by former military officers, was the seeds of what we have today − a privatized military and intelligence capability that, though nominally “American,” serves corporate or nation state clients at will, while corporate owners or shareholders hold or control the highest public offices inside the US.

Many now claim that Erik Prince runs American foreign policy through Chinese shell corporations. Those saying this are not uniformed, they are not “amateurs.”

Reagan’s shadow cabinet of advisors took over CIA operations through the Vice President, a former CIA director himself, and created al Qaeda, an organization intended to be a “jack of all trades” for the CIA to use against the Soviet Union.

They also built a cocaine empire which, later through NAFTA, a supposed trade agreement between Mexico, the US and Canada, created a money laundering empire that embedded itself within America’s subculture of banks and hedge funds.

Banks have always ruled America, no secret there.

This is the America inherited by Donald Trump. Those around during its creation long gone, those who understand its mechanisms, dead, retired or silenced.

The institutions capable of resisting were long ago destroyed, and, as the impeachment process will prove, the endeavor itself will be fruitless except, of course, for airing the “dirty laundry” of the criminal underbelly that existed long before Trump took office.

Then again, with controlled press and rigged elections, nothing can or will be fixed. All mechanisms of informing the public are now subject to newly minted “fake news filters” under the control of the “worst of the worst” fabricators and deceptionists.

Conclusion

A re-examination of history is needed for framing. Americans still generally assume that there was a “golden era” of American democracy and, at one time, “good wars.”

These concepts are rooted in psychological warfare, the efforts of the Ford and Rockefeller Foundations and their role in building a society so gullible that it would never know up from down and black from white, a world built on the “big lie.”

There is no clear vector for the rot that entered America, perhaps the Federalists under Hamilton and their Rothschild sponsors, the seeds that created a weakened Constitution.

Others look at the Schiff-Warburg stranglehold on America’s economic life in the early 20th century culminating in the Federal Reserve Act, which instituted 100% foreign control of America’s banking and currency.

Today, however, we might choose to look to 1947 when America’s “China Lobby,” bought by Soong-Rothschild banking cash, engineered a plan under Secretary of State George Marshall to encircle and destabilize the Soviet Union.

This is the process that continues, feeding Trump through Giuliani into a grinder.

Personal weakness got them there. Ignorance helped; but ignorance is institutional in America. Within that culture of ignorance, the criminalized mechanisms of the Cold War on the defunct Soviet Union have “come home to roost.”

Gordon Duff is a Marine combat veteran of the Vietnam War that has worked on veterans and POW issues for decades and consulted with governments challenged by security issues. He’s a senior editor and chairman of the board of Veterans Today, especially for the online magazine “New Eastern Outlook.”