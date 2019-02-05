On CNN, Satan, Putin, and God

CNN reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin, without so much as a wave of his mighty hand, is now the cause of the fall of western civilization. What, you think I am kidding? We’ve known all along this was coming, and now the writing will likely be on the U.S. border wall. Meanwhile, the people who own the CNNs of the world rip apart people’s belief in God. No, I am not kidding.

“Another good day for Putin as turmoil grips US and UK,” that’s the snappy title CNN analyst Stephen Collinson labeled the network’s latest fake Putin news with. According to Collinson, Britain having the worst Prime Minister ever, and America being run by a narcissist nincompoop equals “Putin done it.” Here’s the gist of his argument:

“In London, Theresa May on Tuesday suffered the worst defeat in the modern parliamentary era by a prime minister…..The United States, meanwhile, remains locked in its longest-ever government shutdown, which is now entering its 26th day…”

The CNN political genius fails to mention decades of economic and political malfeasance as the possible cause of the Anglo-European meltdown we’re all seeing. The author goes on to paint 21st-century America and the UK as shining beacons of truth, justice, and prosperity so that the pesky Russian leader can appear more diabolical. Collinson resurrects the dead spirits of such noted leaders as Winston Churchill and FDR, melding their fame in with Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan – dragonslayers who bested the evil U-S-S-R! Give me a break.

This dotard’s theory that Putin is destroying the west is based on the convoluted idea that because the Nazi backers have ruled the last 70 years, we should spur their comeback – SAVE ROME! I can just hear the CNN board chanting. According to Collinson, Putin is a “heartbroken KGB agent bent on bringing back the Soviet Union.” Excuse me, but the White House reporter who could easily have been a failed experiment by Nazi Josef (Angel of Death) Mengele – he’s just “out there”man. I’m more convinced than ever that we should throw political correctness out the window. I mean, seriously, does anybody ever take a close look at these politicians and so-called experts we rely on? Come on, seeing former Vice-President Dick Cheney one time told me all I needed to know about evil.

Moving forward, I am 100% convinced we are better off judging reality by the looks of people, places, and things rather than reading or listening to the biggest liars the world has ever known. Before the EU and America orchestrated a coup in Ukraine, Collinson was reporting about Obama donut runs for Agence France-Presse. Now CNN readers are supposed to base their opinion of the waking world on his latest Russophobia rant. Meanwhile, in Kiev, the globalist takeover continues with Petro Poroshenko ripping that nation’s heritage, culture, and religion to shreds.

While CNN heads waggle in consort with their tongues, in Kiev the Russian Orthodox religion is being ripped to shreds. Back in January, the Orthodox Church in Ukraine was granted independence, or autocephaly, an insane move that ended some 330 years of Russian religious cohesion and brotherhood with the Ukrainians. Here’s what the Russian president said about the move by Kiev:

“It is a blatant interference in church life and those who initiated it seem to have learned from the godless people of the last century, who expelled believers from churches and prosecuted the clergy.”

CNN is not reporting on this one, but instead, they only set the stage in pre-reporting last year. I should think the network owned by the globalist lizards (at AT&T) would be keen to say “I told you so.” Reporting and the dissemination of information have turned into absolute advertising and political propaganda. The average citizen is now in a system where it is as easy to believe alien lizard people are the real leadership of the west, or that Vladimir Putin is in the Kremlin wringing his hands and smiling like Dr. Evil every morning when he arrives at work. The Orthodox Church “is” being attacked, but CNN reports the fall of the Anglo-European Empire because of Russian Internet trolls.

I leave you to decide who the real bad guys are. On one side of this dilemma, we have a dogma that tells us that we should welcome the chance to teach our little boys and our little girls they should consider a sex change before the age of 10. On the other side, we have a tradition that teaches people to be more Christlike and to adhere to a moral code. No rules, rules, wrong, right, which message do we follow? CNN, right? Go ahead then, say “The devil made me do it,” if things turn out badly.

Phil Butler, is a policy investigator and analyst, a political scientist and expert on Eastern Europe, he’s an author of the recent bestseller “Putin’s Praetorians” and other books. He writes exclusively for the online magazine “New Eastern Outlook.”