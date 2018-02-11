The Notorious 1% is Getting Increasingly Childophobic

Most Americans are now growing tired of the constant Russophobic hysteria that has become somewhat commonplace in the Western media. Allegedly, it’s been provoked by the so-called “Russian interference in the 2016 US elections” that no one can explain or prove. However, what most Americans are still ignorant of is that the propaganda bandwagon keeps rolling, as new targets are being pinpointed for it to ridicule, dismiss and harass. But this time around we are to face the concept of childophobia that has been tailored by Washington for us to consume and adopt, that is spreading like a fire across the world. This phenomenon is nothing but a direct result of the delusional belief that most Western oligarchs share about humankind in general and its youngest representatives in particular turning into a cancerous tumor that destroys the planet.

That why we see media sources advocating the notion that those who are living in the richest countries of this world should abandon reproduction altogether for the sake of “saving the planet”. We are being told that some unnamed scientists have miraculously proven that children present a threat to our planet. To my deepest regret, this is not a joke, neither a metaphor. This is a new ideology, which is designed to persuade the people that there’s no need to keep spending public funds on the social support of those who are determined to have kids. Instead we are being told that we should have less children to save more money for a state to keep.

As a matter of fact, all of these “intelligent” arguments can be reduced to simple fact. Those who have more wealth and power have come to the conclusion that they should enjoy all the merits of being alive, while the rest can be destroyed or even prevented from being born. And those who preach childophobia today, the notorious 1%, have already accumulated more than a half the world’s wealth, as follows from the annual report provided annually by Credit Suisse.

By pushing this inhumane ideology, a number of prominent figures are trying to convince us that the ever growing population of the world can be somehow compared to an epidemic, which must be adequately addressed. The most disgusting part of all this is that most of them enjoy influence over political decision-making.

Thus, Prince Charles has recently delivered a speech in which he would complain about the rapid growth of the world population. As for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, he would go as far as to state the following:

If I were reincarnated, I would wish to be returned to Earth as a killer virus to lower human population levels

In turn, Paul Ehrlich, a former science and technology adviser to former President George W. Bush, is credited with the line about everyone who being born making a disproportion in the environment. In 1968, this entomologist from Stanford University presented the world a book titled The Population Bomb. Shortly after the release of the book it was promoted by every single Western media source known to man, while Ehrlich author received all the awards and academic degrees a man in his field of research can dream of. This transformed Paul Ehrlich in a notorious pro-abortion campaigner who would advocate a need to reduce birth rates. Ehrlich’s theories were based on the well-advertised notion put forward by Thomas Malthus that overpopulation leads to famine, revolutions, civil wars and other calamities.

Therefore, one can only support the traditional Catholics who protested the invitation to deliver a speech that Ehrlich received a year from the Vatican. But what’s even worse is that Stanford entomologist has brought up a whole generation of spiritual heirs and grateful students who have nothing else to offer to the mankind than self-destruction, by advocating the need to reduce global population back to the “golden billion” level.

It’s no wonder that such scientists are getting universally advertised across the West, when people like Ted Turner, who founded the CNN, would make claims like the following:

A total population of 250-300 million people, a 95% decline from present levels, would be ideal.

It’s no wonder that such statements are being echoed by biology professors across the globe. For instance, Eric Pianka who is Professor of Integrative Biology is created with the following lines that pretty much echo Turner’s position:

This planet might be able to support perhaps as many as half a billion people who could live a sustainable life in relative comfort. Human populations must be greatly diminished, and as quickly as possible to limit further environmental damage.

But such statements cannot surprise anyone in the West today, as the founder of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America would go much further by putting in her book Woman and the New Race the following notion:

The most merciful thing that the large family does to one of its infant members is to kill it.

It’s been noted that the State Department’s Office of Population Affairs (OPA) is focused on reducing the population by all means possible. Thomas Ferguson, who happens to be one of its former officials is convinced governments will enforce it through nice clean methods or they will get all messy, since Washington believes that population is a political problem. According to Ferguson, once population is out of control it requires authoritarian government, even fascism, to reduce it.

The need for a radical reduction in the world’s population was demanded in 2006 by an environmentalist John Paul Holdren, who, curiously enough, would then become the senior advisor to Barack Obama on science and technology.

But the most well-know preacher of childophobia in the West today is Travis Rieder who describes himself as bioethicist, whatever it may mean. Rieder would accuse “irresponsible” parents of giving birth to those children who would make the so-called global warming worse, arguing that the only way to prevent a climate catastrophe is to give up reproduction altogether. The fact that the ideas of Rieder are supported in Washington manifests itself in the exposure that his articles received. One could expect to see them in a small blog or in a local newspaper, but not on the NBC site that is being visited by billions of people from across the world every year.

We can not ignore the strange birth control programs financed by the founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, who has recently announced:

The world today has 6.8 billion people … that’s headed up to about 9 billion. Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by perhaps 10 or 15 percent.

It is true that the population of our planet continues to grow, reaching 7,444 billion people at the start of the year. But should the path of harmonious development be chosen, our planet can feed a far larger number of people than that. It’s no secret that today farmers across America are getting paid by the government in order for them not to produce more crops, but at the same time in other countries people are dying of starvation. It’s no secret either that 40% of food produced in the US ends up in the trashcan unconsumed. With this amount of food one could feed a half of Africa’s population. According to the study conducted by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, more than 1.3 billion tons of food is being trashed every year, which constitutes a third of all the food produced across the globe!

Grete Mautner is an independent researcher and journalist from Germany, exclusively for the online magazine “New Eastern Outlook.”